Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Up 11%

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) were up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 33,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,579,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of analysts have commented on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $541.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,019,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33,186 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,057,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.