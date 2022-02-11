Deeper Network (DPR) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $104.83 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.11 or 0.06853161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,309.96 or 0.99912289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00049438 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006168 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

