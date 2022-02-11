Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 14,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 33,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28.
