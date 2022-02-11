Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Definitive Healthcare.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.