Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Definitive Healthcare.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million.
Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
