Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 60,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,069,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $294,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 130,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Delek US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Delek US by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 208,230 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Delek US by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

