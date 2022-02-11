Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €114.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €114.00 ($131.03) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 145.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($183.91) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €148.94 ($171.19).

ETR:DHER opened at €46.49 ($53.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €86.40 and a 200-day moving average of €107.48. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion and a PE ratio of -7.85. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a one year high of €141.95 ($163.16).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

