Desjardins Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$205.00

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFCZF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

OTCMKTS IFCZF traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.23. 629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $112.63 and a fifty-two week high of $148.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.08.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.