Desjardins Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$205.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFCZF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

OTCMKTS IFCZF traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.23. 629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $112.63 and a fifty-two week high of $148.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.08.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

