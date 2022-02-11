Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) shares rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.90 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.23). Approximately 26,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 23,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.32 ($1.22).
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.48 million and a PE ratio of -8.83.
Destiny Pharma Company Profile (LON:DEST)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.