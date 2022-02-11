Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) shares rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.90 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.23). Approximately 26,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 23,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.32 ($1.22).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.48 million and a PE ratio of -8.83.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile (LON:DEST)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

