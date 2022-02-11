Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.98) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($48.28) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.87) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.93) target price on Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.72) target price on Renault in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.98) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.83 ($48.08).

RNO opened at €36.50 ($41.95) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.78. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($84.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($115.75).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

