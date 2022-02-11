Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.14) to GBX 2,300 ($31.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.61) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.22) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,130 ($55.85).

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,145 ($29.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,268.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,852.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.07).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.80), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,948,453.33).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

