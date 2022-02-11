Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEIR. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.86) to GBX 2,240 ($30.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.77) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 1,750 ($23.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.30) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($29.21) to GBX 1,945 ($26.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,980 ($26.77).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,680 ($22.72) on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,108 ($28.51). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,733.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,727.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The company has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -342.86.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

