Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.44) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.03) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.17 ($26.63).

Shares of DTE opened at €17.55 ($20.18) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.95. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.62) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($20.84).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

