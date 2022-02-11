DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $514.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $514.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $442.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

