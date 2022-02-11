DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $630.00 at Citigroup

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $442.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $488.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

