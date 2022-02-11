Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.52

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.52 and last traded at $135.85, with a volume of 224131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 122.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

