Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 114.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 72.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,613,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 25.1% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

