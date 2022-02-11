Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $327-342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.31 million.Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.660-$1.680 EPS.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.71.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

