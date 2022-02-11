Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $158.35 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,726,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944,125 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of CNO Financial Group worth $158,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.27.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

