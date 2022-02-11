Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 73,243 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,243 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $156,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

