Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 75,183 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,438,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,183 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Century Communities worth $149,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.90. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

