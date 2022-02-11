Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Posts Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.62. Diodes has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $113.98.

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,446. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diodes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Diodes worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

