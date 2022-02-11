Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.14. 5,456 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 3,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.