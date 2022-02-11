Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.64.
Shares of DSEY stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. Diversey has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $18.61.
About Diversey
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diversey (DSEY)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.