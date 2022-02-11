Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. Diversey has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Diversey during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Diversey by 135.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Diversey during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diversey by 596.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,373 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Diversey by 8.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

