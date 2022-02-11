Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $15.74 Million Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,123,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 211,580 shares during the quarter. Tilly’s comprises 5.4% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 63.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 331,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 152.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 74,106 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS remained flat at $$13.39 during trading on Friday. 1,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,490. The company has a market capitalization of $414.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

