DuckDaoDime Price Down 5.9% This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.70 or 0.00027624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $12.15 million and $260,888.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.51 or 0.06838428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,331.10 or 0.99905904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006127 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

