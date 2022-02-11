Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.300-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Duke Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,746. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

