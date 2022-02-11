Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,775 ($24.00) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DNLM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.91) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,685 ($22.79).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,317 ($17.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,347 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,348.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,219 ($16.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.62).

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.08), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($986,848.83).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

