DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4-$17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.33 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.900 EPS.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,864. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.33.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

