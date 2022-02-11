DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4-$17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.33 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.900 EPS.
Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,864. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.33.
In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
