DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.900 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.28. 3,827,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,864. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.