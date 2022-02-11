Dynamic (DYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $85.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,370.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.99 or 0.06882037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00298414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.97 or 0.00759889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00078463 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00396002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00224435 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

