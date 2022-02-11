Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 2,834 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 197,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 54,591 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

Shares of PCAR opened at $92.99 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

