Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 12,610 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 46.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in National Grid by 58.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in National Grid by 206.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE:NGG opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.