Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $763,000 Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $727,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $216,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $1,748,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,512 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

TVTY has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

