Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $812,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $424.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $354.17 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

