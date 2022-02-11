Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in NovoCure by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NovoCure by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

