Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,829,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Trex by 127.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.82.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $86.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

