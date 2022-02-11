Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.11 Million

Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post $247.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $250.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $196.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $923.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $922.90 million to $926.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Dynatrace stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

