Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DYNT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

