Earthport (LON:EPO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.70

Earthport plc (LON:EPO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.70 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 37.70 ($0.51). Earthport shares last traded at GBX 37.70 ($0.51), with a volume of 55,545 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.70. The stock has a market cap of £240.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94.
Earthport Company Profile (LON:EPO)
