East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Bought by Omni Partners US LLC

Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC owned about 0.82% of East Resources Acquisition worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERES opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

