EasyFi Reaches Market Cap of $6.98 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00006374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $6.98 million and $363,952.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00103350 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

