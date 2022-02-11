Eaton Vance Management Has $800.32 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,476,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,561 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.1% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $800,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after buying an additional 421,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after buying an additional 584,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,687,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.21. 12,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

