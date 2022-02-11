Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.29% of Costco Wholesale worth $568,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $518.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,533. The business’s fifty day moving average is $528.85 and its 200 day moving average is $491.71. The company has a market cap of $229.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

