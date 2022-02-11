Eaton Vance Management Sells 7,220 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,564,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $240,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,099,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

