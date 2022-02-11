EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $268,192.79 and approximately $3.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,315.24 or 0.99769965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00062997 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00021153 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00381015 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

