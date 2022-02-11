Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.74-3.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.740-$3.020 EPS.

EPC stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. 765,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,630. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.88.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

