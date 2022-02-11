Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.74-3.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.740-$3.020 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPC. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

EPC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 765,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,630. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

