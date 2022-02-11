Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.86.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $60.57 on Thursday. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.30%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth about $52,518,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after buying an additional 847,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

