Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Raymond James reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,072 shares of company stock valued at $18,405,127. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

