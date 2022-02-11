Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 11,050 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $1,231,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,346. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

